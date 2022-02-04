Ben Affleck Helps Jennifer Lopez With Her Bags as They Take Their Romance to NYC

Bennifer in the Big Apple! Everyone's favorite on-again couple -- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez -- visited New York City together this week as J.Lo embarks on promotion for her upcoming rom-com Marry Me.

The pair was spotted together leaving 30 Rock on Thursday evening after Lopez, 52, taped a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which will air on Friday evening.

Lopez was also at 30 Rock earlier in the day, appearing on Thursday's Today show.

As the couple was spotted leaving the building, Lopez looked glam in a tan fur coat, black dress with lace detailing and black stiletto heels.

Her main man, Affleck, 49, was the perfect gentleman, carrying several bags for his lady love as the pair exited the building together.

Earlier in the day, Lopez briefly spoke about her Valentine's Day plans with The Tender Bar actor during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Noting that her "inner circle" might be going to the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, Lopez was then asked about her plans for the next day, Valentine's Day.

"That's a very small circle, super small circle, just the two of us," she quipped, referencing Affleck. "We have plans, but I'm not going to share it with you right now."

When asked if she thought her Oscar-winning beau had planned any surprises for her, Lopez replied, "I don't know. I have a surprise. I think we'll surprise each other with something."

The couple rekindled their romance last year after previously dating and getting engaged in 2002. They ended their engagement in 2004. For more on their new romance, watch the clip below: