Ben Affleck and George Clooney on If They'll Ever Star On Screen Together (Exclusive)

Titans of their industry! Ben Affleck and George Clooney are two of the biggest actors in Hollywood, who share some close mutual acting friends -- and yet they've never shared the big screen.

On Sunday, the two movie stars walked the red carpet outside the DGA Theater Complex at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tender Bar -- which Clooney directed and Affleck stars in -- and they opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier about whether or not they'll ever actually share the screen.

"We had great experience working together previously, he produced Argo [with me]," Affleck recalled, referring to the 2012 drama that won Best Picture, earning Oscars for both Affleck and Clooney. "He just has so much experience doing his thing, doing this job, and it's like, such a gift. Because it cuts through all the noise and gets right to the x, y, z. Bing, bang, boom."

Affleck -- who himself is an accomplished and acclaimed filmmaker -- said that Clooney is "the best, most precise director I've ever worked with."

"He's just so good and so smart and creates a great environment," he added.

As for whether or not Affleck would ever act alongside Clooney, the star admitted, "I would love to."

"He's gotta hire me," Affleck added. "I mean, he's gotta cast himself and hire me. Maybe that's the next step."

"He's a really really smart actor, and what I really learned about George as an actor, is George really understands exactly how to kind of calibrate a performance. He really understands the audience's expectations," Affleck shared. "The truth is, he's just really good at this thing."

As for Clooney -- who appeared at the premiere with wife Amal Clooney -- the celebrated star jokingly explained why he doesn't know if he'll ever co-star with Affleck in the future: "He's a foot taller than me! He makes me look like Mickey Rooney when I stand next to this guy."

"I think it would be too much sexy for one screen," Clooney added. "Because he's a one-time sexiest man."

"But not a two time," he added quickly, referring to his own titles as People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 and 2006. "I'm just gonna say that... but [yeah], it would be too much sexy, I think, for one film."

As for The Tender Bar -- which also stars Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan and Christopher Lloyd -- the drama hits select theaters Dec. 17, and Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 7.