'Below Deck' Season 10 Supertease: Things Get Steamy and Chaotic With a New Crew Aboard

The season 10 superteaser for Below Deck has just dropped, and the new crew aboard the St. David yacht promise to deliver tons of steamy scenes and an absurd amount of chaotic moments.

The trailer -- which debuted Friday at BravoCon in New York City -- starts with an ominous scene showing Captain Lee Rosbach and his crew in St. Lucia. Chef Rachel Hargrove and chief stew Fraser Olender all return for the 10th season in the Caribbean, where they're joined by a new crew comprised of Ross McHarg (bosun), Hayley De Sola Pinto and Alissa Humber (stews), Camille Lamb (deck/stew) and deckhands Tony Duarte, Katie Glaser and Ben Willoughby.

Captain Lee can be heard saying, "New location, new boat, new crew, new everything." And while he does his best to warn the crew that they're "going to work your asses to the bone," it's pretty clear the new crew has shenanigans on their mind.

They waste little time canoodling before things get steamy in just about every corner of the St. David -- from under the blankets (never mind a sleeping roommate just inches away) to private quarters while seemingly on duty.

There's plenty of drama stirred up by Olender himself, who tells someone off camera, "You’re working with yachties. They have literally no brain cells.”

"Welcome to the circus," Willoughby exhaustedly adds.

The new season of Below Deck premieres Nov. 21 on Bravo and each episode will stream the next day on Peacock.