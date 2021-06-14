'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Reunion: Dani Soares Says Father of Her Child Wants Nothing to Do With the Baby

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans may finally get the answer they've been wanting on the season 2 reunion on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, as Dani Soares opens up about the father of her child for the first time. The second stewardess shocked viewers when she announced her pregnancy in the middle of the series' run, giving birth just weeks later, as her boat-mance with deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux started to play out onscreen. Bravo watchers were quick to assume that Jean-Luc (aka J.L.) was the dad, drafting up timelines that made the parenting pairing plausible, but Dani stayed mum... until now.

"He thinks it's not his child and he doesn't want to have anything to do with it," Dani tells Andy of the father of her daughter, as third stew Alli Dore says her "heart breaks for Dani." Then, Andy asks Dani point-blank, is J.L. the father? "Well, let's put it this way..." Dani offers, but the teaser cuts out before she gives her full answer. The clip then cuts to a separate one-on-one interview Andy did with J.L., who for some reason couldn't be present during the conversation with the rest of his co-stars.

"What do you say to that?" Andy asks J.L., seemingly about Dani's comments. The deckhand starts to get emotional, telling the host, "Oh man, you're gonna make me do this now, aren't you?"

See if all for yourself here:



J.L. and Dani aren't the only yachties in Andy's hot seat. First mate Gary King faces some tough questioning first, with Andy kicking things off by asking, "Gary, do you think you were a twat to all the women on the boat?" Then, chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher confronts Gary for "clearly" hating her and thinking she's a "giant b***h," to which he responds, "Don't put words in my mouth!"

The conversation then pivots to Gary's romantic entanglements with both Alli and deckhand Sydney Zaruba, whose love triangle sparked plenty of friction all season long, with Gary hooking up with Sydney during one of the crew's first nights aboard Parsifal III before opting to pursue Alli instead.

"Why don't you think you broke girl code?" Andy asks Alli, who replies with, "Why don't we ask Sydney?"



"I told myself I wouldn't get emotional," Sydney then offers up, a tease of what is still to come during the tell-all special.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht wraps up its sophomore voyage with its season finale, airing Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. The two-part reunion kicks off the next week on Monday, June 21, at the same time, and wraps up with part 2 on Tuesday, June 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.