Bella Hadid Joins Sister Gigi in Donating Her Fashion Week Earnings to Ukraine

Bella Hadid is listening to her sister, Gigi Hadid, and using her money to take a stand in defense of Ukraine.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a message against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and announce that she would be using the money she earns during Fashion Week to support causes dedicated to helping the besieged nation.

"To watch my Ukrainian friends and colleagues working hard here in Europe, so close but so far from their families/friends/homes in Ukraine who are experiencing one of many brutal occupations and invasions happening right now in the world is a very emotional and humbling experience for me," Bella wrote. "We rarely have control of our work schedules and this week has really shown me the strength and perseverance of the people around me who are going through pure terror."

Bella continued, "To hear their stories and emotions first hand is devastating and I wholeheartedly stand with them in support. I stand along side every person that has been affected by this war and the innocent people who’s lives have been changed forever from the hands of 'power.'"

The 25-year-old runway model said that she will be "taking after" Argentine model Mica Arganaraz and "my amazing sis" Gigi, and spending her money in support of Ukraine.

"I will be donating all of my earnings from this Fashion Week directly to organizations that are providing help, refuge and medical aide to those in need on the ground in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support our Palestinian people and land," Bella added.

On Sunday, Gigi shared that the money she has earned this fashion month will go towards aid for the people of Ukraine and Palestine.

“Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” Gigi, 26, wrote in a post on Instagram. "We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something."

"Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE. 🕊"

According to CBS News, more than 1.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the country came under attack from Russia two weeks ago.

Celebs like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher (raising $30 million to aid Ukrainian refugees) and chef José Andrés (cooking for refugees in Poland and Romania) are among the many famous faces, business leaders and political figures lending a helping hand.

For more coverage on the Ukraine Crisis visit CBS News.