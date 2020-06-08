Bella Hadid Gives the Middle Finger to Police Officers Who Aren't Wearing Masks

Bella Hadid wants everyone to wear a mask -- even the police. Earlier this week, the 23-year-old model posted pics of herself in front of the New York City Police Department wearing her black mask while the officers behind her were not wearing face coverings.

"Wear a mask," she captioned the photo on her Instagram story. "U guys look goofy."

In another post, Hadid is seen giving the NYC cops the middle finger. "Hi @NYPD, masks are for all of our safety, not just urs," she wrote.

In the state of New York, everyone is required to wear a face covering when outside their home if unable to maintain at least six feet of distance from others. This includes walking on a busy street, going to the store or visiting a doctor's office.

