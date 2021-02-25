'Behind the Music,' 'Unplugged' and 'Yo! MTV Raps' Returning on Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is bringing music back to TV. The streaming platform announced a huge slate of original programs coming to the service on Wednesday -- including several beloved music shows that will be getting a new lease on life.

The storied VH1 docuseries Behind the Music is getting a revival, after going off the air in 2014. Another series coming to the new service is the groundbreaking Yo! MTV Raps, which originally aired from 1988-'95.

"We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+," Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, said in a statement released Wednesday.

Gilmer also announced that the service is working to "partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform."

One such name is rock icon and director Dave Grohl, along with his mom, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, for the hotly anticipated docuseries From Cradle to Stage -- based on Virginia's book From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.

The series will showcase and examine different musicians and their formational relationships with their mothers -- including Dave and Virginia themselves.

Among other celebrated shows coming to the service are a revival of Unplugged, the iconic MTV performance series, which serve as a showcase of celebrated talent in a series of specials over the course of the next year.

Check out the stories below for more on the exciting shows and projects announced as part of the line-up for Paramount+, which launches March 4.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.