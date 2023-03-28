Becky G Attends iHeartRadio Music Awards Amid Fiancé Sebastian Lletget Cheating Rumors

Becky G hit the red carpet solo during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, just after her fiancé, Sebastian Lletget, issued a public apology amid rumors that he cheated on the 26-year-old singer.

Dressed in a Julien x Gabriela gothic-style black dress, Becky G was all smiles as she accepted the Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year award for her song, "MAMIII." While the artist accessorized with lots of jewelry, some eagle-eyed fans are noting that she didn't appear to be wearing her engagement ring at the event.

Following the awards show, Becky G posted pics from the ceremony to Instagram, writing, "no words but thank you 💙."

An eyewitness tells ET that the singer was in good spirits at the event, despite the drama surrounding Lletget. "Becky G walked in looking happy and content. During Latto’s performance, she was up and dancing," says the eywitness. "When she accepted her award she gave no implication of sadness or worry. Overall it seemed like she was proud and stress free."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

On Monday, Lletget took to Instagram to release a lengthy statement in which he said he had a "lapse in judgment" and pushed boundaries of lines that "should never be crossed," which resulted in pain for not just himself, but the people he loves the most, namely his new fiancée.

"Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10-minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot," the 30-year-old soccer star said. "Since this person did not get what they wanted, it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person I should never take for granted or put at risk."

He continued, "While this anonymous internet stalker -- who I never met, unlike they claimed -- had an ultimate goal that was not clear, for me, it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life."

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

In an effort to "stop running from his demons," Lletget informed fans that he plans to check himself into a mental wellness program to work on the parts of him that "deeply need healing."

"This past week of chaos and pain has forced me to face consequences of my actions, my fears. & my lapses from the past. have half-heartedly been participating in therapy, knowing I have deeply rooted anger and mental health issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being," the FC Dallas midfielder explained. "If I am to be the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing...."

Lletget then directed his apology to Becky G, and promised to do "whatever it takes" to earn back her trust and love.

"To Becky, you have been the light of my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love," he said. "Instead of honoring that love every day, I have done the opposite, hurting you and disrespecting the one person that I love more than anything. I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve."

Becky G has yet to publicly comment on the matter.

Lletget's apology comes just three months after the couple -- who began dating in 2016 -- announced their engagement.

"Our spot forever," Becky G wrote on Instagram. She paired the caption with three photos from their sunset proposal, with Lletget down on one knee at the edge of the Manhattan Beach pier. He also posted the same photos and caption to his own account.

Despite the excitement surrounding the special moment, Becky told ET at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards gala earlier this month the couple aren't in any rush to walk down the aisle or even start planning the whole affair.

"This is a very busy year on the BG agenda," Becky shared. "And my man is in season, officially, so we are in focus, career mode, supporting each other."

That being said, Becky told ET that she has still given the eventual wedding some thought and explained three things that she feels are must-haves at her nuptials.

"We both love mariachi. Which is funny. because he's Argentinian and so he didn't necessarily grow up listening to, like, regional Mexican music, like mariachi," she said. "But he loves it! He really does. He's an honorary Mexican, for sure."

Food is very important as well, with the singer adding that "a good asado" is on the must-have list. "

"Can't miss. And our family of course," she maintained. "I think, also, I really want to enjoy being engaged. Because it happened and I really genuinely didn't know -- everyone was like, 'You knew this was coming!' I was like, 'I swear to God, I had no idea!' So, I'm still kind of like in that cloud nine of it all."

Becky G and Lletget's last red carpet appearance was during the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party on March 12 in Beverly Hills, California.