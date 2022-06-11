Becca Tilley Says Weight's Been Lifted After Going Public With Hayley Kiyoko Relationship (Exclusive)

Becca Tilley's relationship with singer Hayley Kiyoko has been known information for four years now among their close group of friends. Still, going public with the relationship has brought the 33-year-old Bachelor alum a sense of relief.

"We have had an open relationship with everyone around us, it just was not open on social media and publicly," Tilley told ET's Deidre Behar at JoJo Fletcher's launch for her CupShe swimsuit line. "It's made me feel so light. And I didn't realize how light I would feel. It's been so great; a weight off the shoulders. And just like having the support and love has been overwhelming in the best way. I’m just so grateful to everyone who knew and they let us [announce] on our own time."

Last month, Tilley took to Instagram and confirmed the relationship. Tilley got support from Bachelor Nation in the comment section, including from Colton Underwood, the former Bachelor who came out as gay last year.

The video came the day after Kiyoko celebrated the premiere of her new music video, "For the Girls," at Micky's in West Hollywood. At the event, the 31-year-old singer seemingly confirmed her romance with Tilley, who tells ET so many people have reached out to her saying they can relate to her experience.

"I’ve gotten so many messages from people that have said they relate so much to to my story," she said. "I kind of realize it’s much bigger than me. I was always like ‘What are people’s reactions going to be’? And I think after settling from all the support and the love now it’s like, this gives me an opportunity to be someone who can help other people going through the same thing, and navigating such a big part of ourselves and embracing who we are and loving who we are. And also being able to tell a love story that maybe people haven’t seen before."

Tilley said she and Kiyoko have talked about next steps (moving in together? marriage?!) but for now they're focused on enjoying being in the public eye as a couple.

Fletcher, one of Tilley's BFFs, grew emotional while discussing Tilley's loving relationship.

"There’s nothing that makes me, and I get emotional when thinking about it, she is such a wonderful human being and there’s nothing that makes me happier than to seeing her get to share that love that we get to see every day between her and Hayley," Fletcher told ET. "They are so beautiful together."

After pointing out how emotional she got discussing Tilley's relationship, Fletcher, who recently tied the not with Jordan Rodgers, explained why.

"I love love," she says, "and I love that my best friend gets to have that love and that she finally gets to feel supported in that."