Becca Kufrin Reveals If She and Thomas Jacobs Want a Televised Wedding (Exclusive)

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs will likely keep their wedding off of TV. ET recently spoke with the 32-year-old Bachelor Happy Hour podcast co-host, and she revealed why she and her fiancé plan on having private nuptials.

"I don't think we would have it televised," Kufrin said. "I think we would just want to keep it more intimate and personal between us."

"I've had two very televised engagements in the past and that was enough for me," Kufrin continued, referencing her engagements to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen, whom she met on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, respectively.

Despite all of that, Kufrin said, "I can never say no because every time I say no, definitely not, something ends up happening, so we'll see, but I don't think it's in the cards for us."

While a TV wedding is likely out, Kufrin and Jacobs, who met on BiP, do know some things they do want to see on their big day.

"We have an outline," Kufrin said of her and her fiancé's wedding plans. "... We just want to have a big party, a celebration, that probably won't be traditional in any sense."

Beyond that, though, Kufrin admitted that she and Jacobs "have nothing" concrete planned as of yet.

"We're just enjoying this moment, and living in the engagement bliss, and enjoying being able to say fiancé. I'm sure very soon, in probably the next couple months, we'll start to actually plan and sit down and figure out what it will all look like," she told ET. "... I'm not a planner. I just hate to plan anything and so I'm like, 'Thomas, you can take the reins here.'"

Though she doesn't consider herself to be a planner, Kufrin pulled off an impressive surprise for Jacobs when she popped the question to him. Her choice to propose was a hotly debated topic on social media, a response the former Bachelorette fully expected.

"I've been in this world long enough to know that anything you do will have such a mixed reaction. I wasn't naive to that. I knew what people would probably say, and how they would feel about it, and if they would or wouldn't do what I did," Kufrin said. "But, at the end of the day, none of that mattered because I did what I felt was best for our relationship."

"As long as Thomas is appreciative and supportive and loved how the proposal happened, that's all that matters," she continued. "At the end of the day, him and I are so excited for our future and how this started. Our families are so supportive and that's really all that matters to us."

As wonderful as things are for Kufrin personally, they're equally exciting professionally, as she and Michelle Young are gearing up to cover the upcoming season of The Bachelorette on their official Bachelor Nation podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour.

"It has been so much fun since Michelle came on Happy Hour. We, luckily, had built a friendship prior to her joining, so we have the good back and forth, the banter, the differing opinions," Kufrin said. "We're both from Minnesota, so we also have the Midwest vibe and our own inside jokes. We kind of just get each other, which I've never been able to have before with a co-host. It's been such a blast with her and I'm very excited to get into the new season of The Bachelorette."

As for what listeners can expect from the podcast, Kufrin teased, "We get the cast coming straight from the show to give us the behind-the-scenes look and give us more detail of what actually went on."

"This is the first time where two leads have been able to not only do the interviews and have the guests on to pick their brains, but we've been through their shoes. We've been through two different seasons, we've been a contestant and we've been the lead," she told ET. "It's so fun to have the shared experiences and to give our insight that other podcasts just simply aren't able to do because they haven't been leads on the show before. That's what we're bringing to Happy Hour."

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 on ABC.