Becca Kufrin Reflects on Having Her Heart Broken After Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Becca Kufrin is moving on. The former Bachelorette penned a heartfelt New Year's note about leaving the past behind and surviving heartbreak in 2020 after splitting from Garrett Yrigoyen.

"2020. Man, you gave me a run for my money. You have challenged me in ways I never thought possible. You changed the trajectory of my life, you took several people I loved away, & you pushed me to the point where I almost broke," she began her post. "But I didn't."

In September, Kufrin revealed she and Yrigoyen had split, two years after his proposal on The Bachelorette. She went on to "thank" 2020 for the many highs and lows she overcame and for teaching her valuable lessons.

"Thank you for breaking my heart & allowing me to put the pieces back together in the most weird, but customized way," Kufrin expressed. "You rocked me, but ya couldn’t fully knock me. And even through all of the sorrow, pain, & uncertainty, it’s been the most memorable & important year that I’ve experienced in my 30 years."

Days after announcing she and Yrigoyen had called off their engagement, Kufrin revealed that she had moved to Los Angeles. The former couple lived in San Diego, moving in together after her season of The Bachelorette in 2018.

"Hello Los Angeles 👋🏼. I can’t wait to get to know you once this pandemic totally stops cramping my style! Spoiler: I’m officially an LA resident," she wrote on Instagram. "After a crazy couple of months, I made the last-minute decision to sign a lease (sight unseen) in an area that I was totally unfamiliar with."

In October, the 30-year-old reality star opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs, promising to share her journey on social media to help other women considering the process.

"Oh god! I don't know. Lately, people have been asking, I think just because I'm single," Kufrin said. "I never want to say no and I'd never want to say never. But also, I am 30. I feel like a grandma. I love to sleep. I love my bed. I love snuggling with [my dog] Minno."

"When you film an entire season, there's no sleep for two-plus months," she continued. "I don't know if I could do it again."

Prior to her stint as the Bachelorette, Kufrin appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. Kufrin got engaged to Luyendyk Jr. on the show, but the then-Bachelor broke it off and popped the question to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

Kufrin counted her previous engagements to Yrigoyen and Luyendyk Jr. as another reason she'd be hesitant to serve as the Bachelorette for a second time.

"I was engaged two times already. I don't want to keep racking up the rings," she admitted. "As much as I love Neil Lane, I don't want to have a ring graveyard."