Becca Kufrin Makes 'Last-Minute Decision' to Move to Los Angeles Following Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Becca Kufrin is on the move! The former Bachelorette is now living in Los Angeles following her split from Garrett Yrigoyen.

Kufrin shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, revealing she signed a lease in L.A. in a "last-minute decision." She and Yrigoyen lived in San Diego, moving in together after her season of The Bachelorette in 2018.

"Hello Los Angeles 👋🏼," Kufrin began her post. "I can’t wait to get to know you once this pandemic totally stops cramping my style! Spoiler: I’m officially an LA resident (and according to this picture I still don’t know what to do with my hands🤷🏻‍♀️)."

"After a crazy couple of months, I made the last-minute decision to sign a lease (sight unseen) in an area that I was totally unfamiliar with," she shared, adding in the comments that she had moved to the Valley. "But I’m here to embrace this new adventure and put down some roots in the City of Angels during this next chapter in my life."

Kufrin concluded her post by asking fans and friends for any recommendations. "You know this girl loves her food, so please dish on the best taquerias, mouthwatering bakeries, Farmer’s markets, evening cocktail joints, etc. Minno and I also love long walks on the beach and watching sunsets with furends she meets at the dog park, so please share away," she wrote.

Kufrin revealed on Tuesday that she and Yrigoyen had split, two years after his proposal on The Bachelorette.

"Although this is a very difficult and quite a personal matter for me, I do truly value and care for all of our listeners and the questions and concerns you've had these past few weeks. And so I just want to go ahead and share with you guys directly what I've been going through," she said. "So I want to preface this with I'm sitting in my apartment alone recording this by myself. I didn't think it was fitting to bring anyone else into this conversation when my relationship was only made up of two people, which was obviously myself and Garrett."

"I know that there has been so much speculation and curiosity out there regarding where him and I stand... No one else has the right to confirm this unless it comes directly from the source, from the horse's mouth, which is, in this moment, me," Kufrin continued, getting choked up as she shared the breakup news.

"I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement. And if you have followed us on Instagram the past couple of months, you'll have noticed that I spent a lot of time in Minnesota. I was with family and close friends, and he was out on the West Coast doing the same," she said. "We were just trying to take time and gain some clarity as to what was the next best step in our lives together or as individuals."

Kufrin said her and Yrigoyen's decision to split was reached "after many conversations." Earlier this summer, he ignited controversy with a pro-police post amid the Black Lives Matter movement, which Kufrin's Bachelor Happy Hour co-host, Rachel Lindsay, called him out on.

