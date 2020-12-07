'Basketball Wives' Star CeCe Gutierrez Marries Byron Scott in Live Streamed Wedding: See the Pics!

Congrats to CeCe Gutierrez and Byron Scott! The Basketball Wives star and three-time NBA champion tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday evening, which was live streamed for family and friends.

Gutierrez and Scott were set to have a large wedding, but had to alter their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, they still made sure the night was one to remember.

The reality star and registered nurse gushed about her nuptials on Instagram late Saturday night. "Today I married the love of my life, my best friend, my soulmate," she wrote alongside a slideshow of images of her walking down the aisle in a gorgeous gown by Netta BenShabu.

"On our special day I want to thank my mother and my brother for their amazing musical talents. It meant so much to us to have soprano vocalist (my mother) Edith Gutierrez sing our bridal song 'Ave Maria'. The artist of our second wedding song was my brother Jay and it was titled 'Rise Up' ❤️ it was perfect! @djjacemusic Thank you for adding extra love to our special day! 💍 #scottwedding2020," Gutierrez captioned another post.

Scott shared more pics from their wedding on his Instagram, captioning one post, "Me and the Mrs."

Gutierrez and Scott aren't the only celeb couple to tie the knot amid the pandemic. Raven-Symoné married Miranda Pearman-Maday last month.