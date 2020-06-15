Barbra Streisand Gifts George Floyd's 6-Year-Old Daughter Gianna With Disney Stock

Barbra Streisand is doing her part to help George Floyd's young daughter during this difficult time in her life. The iconic singer gave 6-year-old Gianna shares in Disney stock, ET has learned.

Gianna thanked the music legend in an slideshow shared to her Instagram page on Sunday, where she showed the special package Streisand had sent her.

"Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you 🥰🥰🥰," the caption gleefully explained.

The photos show a letter from the singer, as well as the Disney stock certificates and two of Streisand's albums, My Name Is Barbra and Color Me Barbra.

It's unclear how many shares Gianna now owns, but Disney stock is currently trading for approximately $115.

This is the latest gift extended to Floyd's young daughter after he was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. Floyd's death subsequently sparked weeks of protests against police brutality and systemic racism which are still ongoing in cities across the country.

Amid the protests, Kanye West announced he'd set up a college fund for Gianna, and Texas Southern University offered Gianna a full-ride scholarship when she comes of college age to attend their campus.

The school announced the offer on the day of Floyd's funeral in Houston, and said in a post on Facebook that the gesture "honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest."

"Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd's beloved daughter, Gianna," the school said in the Facebook post.

TSU will "prepare a place" for Gianna "if she wishes to attend the University."

Gianna said in an interview with Good Morning America on June 3 that she already knows how she wants to help people when she gets older.

"I know what I want to be when I grow up,” Gianna said during her GMA interview. “A doctor. So I can take care of people."

See the video below to hear more from Floyd's young daughter about his impact on her life and on the world.