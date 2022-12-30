Barbara Walters Dead at 93: Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric and More Stars React

Barbara Walters is being remembered by many celebs after her death. After ABC News announced Walter's death at her New York City home on Friday, stars took to Twitter to pay tribute to the trailblazing TV journalist.
"Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer [sic]," former The View co-host Meghan McCain wrote. "Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism. Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon."
Fellow former The View co-host Rosie O'Donnell shared a video on Instagram, and she recalled watching Broadway shows with Walters.
"Although 93, who wouldn't take that, what a long and full legendary life she had," O'Donnell commented. " ... May she rest in peace, and may everyone remember what barriers she broke down for women. She really did, she was the first, and will always be remembered."
Another former The View co-host, Debbie Matenopoulos, took to her Instagram Story to share throwback pictures with Walters. Matenopoulos wrote in part, "You single handedly changed my life and the life of every other female journalist by leading the way for us all. May you rest in peace and in power and beauty you amazing woman!"
Oprah Winfrey shared a picture with Walters on Instagram and paid tribute to Walters for paving the way for her.
"Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news," Winfrey wrote. "She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light."
A legend in her own right, Katie Couric also paid tribute to Walters with a sweet Instagram post in which Couric referred to Walters as "the OG of female broadcasters."
Couric added in her caption, "She was just as comfortable interviewing world leaders as she was Oscar winners and her body of work is unparalleled. I was a lucky recipient of her kindness and encouragement.
In her tribute, Alyssa Milano wrote, "Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice."
Robert Iger, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, called Walters "a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself."
"She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons," he wrote. "I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline."
