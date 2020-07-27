Banana Republic Sale: Up to 75% Off Dresses, Jeans, Tops and More

Banana Republic is giving deals across its online store! The retailer is offering up to 75% off must-have styles at the Banana Republic sale for a limited time, no coupon code needed at checkout.

Banana Republic also recently introduced its new Banana Republic Heritage Collection which features a capsule of vintage-inspired Banana Republic clothing styles, reissued from the brand's archives. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and free extended returns apply for every purchase. They also have face mask styles in a variety of different colors and designs.

Now's the chance to score deep discounts when you purchase Banana Republic clothes. You'll find the savings sitewide on shoes like sneakers or sandals and summer dress options.

Ahead, browse through ET's top sale item picks from Banana Republic.