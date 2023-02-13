Bam Margera’s Wife Nicole Files for Legal Separation, Physical Custody of Their Son

Bam Margera's wife, Nicole Margera, has filed for legal separation from the TV personality.

According to documents obtained by ET, which Nicole filed with the Los Angele County Superior Court on Tuesday, Nicole is seeking legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Phoenix.

Additionally, the documents cite "irreconcilable differences" as the cause.

Bam -- whose real name is Brandon Margera -- tied the knot with Nicole on Oct. 5, 2013, and Nicole states that the pair separated in September 2021.

She is also seeking spousal support and requesting that the court terminate her estranged husband's ability to be awarded spousal support.

As for their son, while she's seeking sole custody, she is also asking the court to grant Bam visitation rights, as long as they are at his expense and occur in Los Angeles County.

Bam's relationship with his wife has been strained for years, and the pair have publicly clashed as the former Jackass star has struggled with legal problems, serious addiction issues and mental health crises.

The news of Nicole's filing comes amid an unexpected public feud with Priscilla Presley.

A week ago, Priscilla and Bam made headlines when he posted photos and video of them together on social media. Now, Priscilla is sharing her version of the story behind that meeting after it was alleged she gifted him a ring and robe that belonged to the late King of Rock and Roll.

"I always welcome fans to take photos with me when they ask. I love and appreciate them. Bam Margera has betrayed both myself and my son," she said in a statement to ET. "When I was asked by my son to have a 'new friend' come over for a visit, I had no idea who he was or that later he would choose to post photos and false stories. He came over, talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles and asked for a photo with me for his father, who is a big fan. Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling."

She further accused Bam of filming inside her home without her consent and denied ever giving him any memorabilia. "At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis'. I still have everything he ever touched," she said. "I would never disrespect Elvis who was the love of my life by giving away anything that belonged to him. I have always protected them for the fans."

Priscilla said she and her son, Navarone, "want no further communication" with Bam and called him "a dishonest and unstable individual."