Bad Bunny Joins Brad Pitt's New Action Movie 'Bullet Train'

Bad Bunny has scored another film role -- this time opposite Brad Pitt. The reggaetonero will co-star with Pitt in the upcoming action movie Bullet Train, ET confirms.

The news, first reported by Deadline, comes about a month after ET learned that Lady Gaga was in talks to join the film. Logan Lerman, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Andrew Koji are reportedly already on board to star, while David Leitch is set to direct the project. The script -- based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka -- was written by Zak Olkewicz.

This isn't Bad Bunny's first foray into acting. The 26-year-old artist has a starring role in the new season of Narcos: Mexico, and a part in the upcoming film American Sole.

"I always wanted to make movies and act, so it's a dream come true," he told ET last month. "I'm so happy."

"There's a lot of lines, but I'm good at memorizing," Bad Bunny added. "You know, I have a big head."

