Bad Bunny Gets Everyone Dancing, Including Taylor Swift, During GRAMMYs Opening Performance

Bad Bunny is back on the GRAMMYs stage! On Sunday, the 28-year-old global superstar performed a medley from his album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, brought Puerto Rico to the Crypto.com Arena and got his fellow musicians -- including Taylor Swift -- on their feet as they danced along.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bad Bunny performed with an ensemble of dancers who filled the stage and the crowds as he sang, turning the room into a dance party for the ceremony's opening performance. Cameras caught Swift dancing as the ensemble moved past her table.

Taylor Swift dancing during Bad Bunny’s performance! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YhN5u8cnLo — SpotifySwiftie 💎 (@SpotifySwiftie) February 6, 2023

Tonight's performance marked the first time that Bad Bunny has taken stage as a headlining performance. In 2021, he was joined by Jhay Cortez for a performance of "Dakiti."

Bad Bunny is nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance ("Moscow Mule") and Best Música Urbana Album (Un Verano Sin Ti) categories.

This year, Bad Bunny made history as his album, Un Verano Sin Ti, was the first Spanish-language album to be nominated in the category.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night.