'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark on Their Next Steps: Wedding Plans, Moving and More

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark were able to meet and fall in love during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to The Bachelorette -- but what happened after the show? The couple dished on watching their relationship play out on screen, their future plans and more during their Wednesday appearance on Good Morning America.

"It was a whirlwind, this entire journey has been-- I can't even talk I'm so excited," Tayshia gushed. "It was really beautiful to watch back, I feel like you can really see how much love we have and how authentic and genuine we were."

"All the reasons I fell in love with her on the show remain true today and in our daily life," Zac added sweetly, "so it was a special night for sure, last night, to watch it all back."

The pair admitted that they had an easier time than other Bachelor Nation alum when it comes to keeping their relationship a secret as the show has aired, with Tayshia noting, "sneaking around hasn't been so hard, because not many people are out and about."

"Cheers to masks, right?" Zac joked. "That's been the one good thing to come of this -- I've been able to throw on a mask and kind of do what I want."

Tuesday's season finale of The Bachelorette began with three men -- Zac, Ivan Hall and Ben Smith, who recently returned following his elimination at final four. Tayshia said goodbye to Ivan due to religious differences, and eliminated Ben again after he met her family.

Tayshia was all in with Zac, and after anxiety about whether she was ready to get engaged again after divorce, she decided to accept Zac's proposal.

As far as wedding plans go, however, the couple said on Wednesday that they're enjoying taking things slow.

"We're just going with the flow at the moment," Tayshia said. "We're just gonna date each other... We have a lot of fun plans coming up."

"I wanna date you and take you out," Zac agreed, though he did admit, "I want a big wedding, when the day does come. She might think differently, and she's gonna get what she wants, but I [want a big wedding]."

The couple said they'll be spending Christmas in New York, where Zac is from, but Tayshia -- an Orange County, California, native -- plans to remain "bicoastal" for now. "I'll have my place here, but I'm looking forward to spending some time in New York with him."

As for how they're keeping busy in the pandemic, Zac said he's "been introduced to Pinterest."

"I did a little scavenger hunt, which was a hit," he added. "We had her singing songs and stuff -- she's got some other talents that I think the world doesn't even know about."

The couple couldn't have looked more in love, joked around during a lightning round of questions about how Zac is the biggest goofball, Tayshia is the messiest and their pet names are "Clarky" and "The Queen." As for pet peeves, it seems Zac has trouble finishing his sentences, taking "the Clarky pause," which Tayshia has a hard time finishing a beverage.

