'Bachelorette' Alum Emily Maynard Gives Birth to Fifth Child

Emily Maynard is a mom for the fifth time! The Bachelorette alum announced on Saturday that she and her husband, Tyler Johnson, welcomed a baby girl, one day after she revealed that she was pregnant.

The 34-year-old reality star and Johnson also share three sons: Jennings, 5, Gibson, 4, and Gatlin, 2. Maynard is also mom to 15-year-old daughter Josephine, whom she shared with the late race car driver Ricky Hendrick.

"baby #5....oh heavenly day…." she captioned her Instagram video, which shows her at the hospital and welcoming their daughter. "{thank you @heartstonefilms for helping me with my ideas and short deadlines ❤️} @mtylerjohnson."

Johnson also posted his own video, writing, "It’s a girl!💕Welcome to our world!"

On Friday, Maynard slyly announced that she was pregnant. "ready or not #5."

Maynard met Johnson at church, years after her season of The Bachelorette ended. They got engaged in January 2014 and got married months later in June at his parents' farm in South Carolina.

The I Said Yes author first got engaged to Brad Womack on the 15th season of The Bachelor. The couple broke up while the season was airing, but got back together in time for After the Final Rose. They split for good in May 2011.

"There was [a great love story]. It didn't last so long, but I take a lot of the blame for that too," Maynard told Chris Harrison about her relationship with Womack on her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! earlier this year. "I was 24. I'm 34 now. I didn't have the maturity to deal with all of that. And it was really hard. We both put in a lot of work traveling back and forth and all of that, but I think we both knew, 'This is just not fun anymore. This is just not going to work.'"

She went on to star as the Bachelorette in 2012 and got engaged to Jef Holm. The couple split that October.