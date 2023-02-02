'Bachelorette' Alum Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins

Clare Crawley is officially a married woman! The 41-year-old Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins have tied the knot.

In the sweet post, Crawley stuns in a white gown and floor-length veil, while her new groom looks dapper in a black suit and tie, which he paired with a crisp white shirt and black sneakers. The happy couple poses with a classic white car in the pics, as they celebrate being husband and wife.

"Mr. And Mrs. Dawkins!" Crawley captioned her post.

Crawley also shared happy moments on her Instagram Story, including a video of her and Dawkins happily singing in the car after saying "I do."

"Best day of my life," she wrote alongside the clip.

Instagram / Clare Crawley

The couple told People that they tied the knot on Feb. 1 in an intimate Sacramento, California, ceremony.

"If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing!" Crawley told the outlet. "Happiest day of my life hands down!"

While the day turned out perfectly for the bride, there were certainly some bumps along the way. Crawley revealed last month that her wedding dress had been stolen from her car.

"In the moment, I was like 'Ughhhhh, what do I do?'" Crawley said. "And I thought, 'It's OK. It's about the moment and what we're celebrating. I can wear anything, and I'll be happy that we're getting married.'"

Crawley ended up getting a replacement dress from the same shop, which she called "the dress of my dreams."

Crawley and Dawkins became acquainted via social media amid her on-and-off relationship with Dale Moss, whom she got engaged to on her season of The Bachelorette in 2020.

When Crawley and Moss' relationship came to an end, Dawkins reached out to the reality star "immediately." They didn't jump into a romance right away, though, as Crawley was still healing from her last relationship.

"He was too good to be a rebound, so I waited until he wasn't," Crawley said on the Almost Famous OG podcast. "He gave me a lot of space. He dated other people, I dated other people and then we kind of came back together and it was even better than the first time."

The pair announced their engagement in October, one month after they went Instagram official, which came a year into their romance.

"[In 2021] I wanted to give up on life, I wanted to give up on relationships, I wanted to give up on being vulnerable and open. I was just tired of everything," Crawley said. "... [When Dawkins proposed,] I thought, 'If I had given up, I wouldn't have been experiencing one of the greatest moments of my life with the man of my dreams.'"