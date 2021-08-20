'Bachelor' Star Vanessa Grimaldi Gets Married to Joshua Wolfe

Vanessa Grimaldi finally got her happy ending!

The Bachelor star and her fiancé, Josh Wolfe, are officially husband and wife. The two got married in an intimate ceremony at the Le Mount Stephen Hotel in their hometown of Montreal, Canada, on Friday. The couple was accompanied by their immediate family.

"I'm over the moon!" Grimaldi told People, who broke the news. "Josh is the best partner to have in life and I feel so grateful."

The reality star wore a custom lace gown by Maria Arciero Design, which included a "J" and a "V" embroidered on the sleeves, the outlet reports. The groom donned a Miguel Waxman suit.

Grimaldi was previously engaged to Nick Viall after appearing on his season of The Bachelor in 2017.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old and the businessman got engaged in August of 2020, after dating for over a year.

"August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!" Grimaldi wrote at the time on Instagram. "@jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!!"

Viall wished his ex well in the comments, writing, "Well thank god I followed you back a week ago to hear this news. Congrats to you two! Lucky guy. ❤️?. "

The then-bride-to-be celebrated her Bachelorette in late July, sharing photos of her celebration on Instagram.

"My many faces I make every time I realize how blessed I am to be surrounded by the most amazing women in the world. ❤️💛Hands down the best bachelorette party EVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ," she captioned another set of photos.

