Bachelor Nation's Kelley Flanagan Tearfully Shares Her Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Bachelor Nation star Kelley Flanagan is opening up about a difficult diagnosis. The 29-year-old reality star, who competed on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor and dated him once the show wrapped, took to Instagram on Monday to share a tearful video.

"I'm pretty honest with you guys about what's going on in my life, and I always talk about health and how I just always felt my body's been more sensitive and super reactive to a bunch of things," she explained. "I just got the results back and I tested positive for Lyme."

Flanagan revealed that two of her brothers also have Lyme disease and that they share the same symptoms, which prompted her to get tested. According to the Mayo Clinic, "Lyme disease is transmitted by the bite of an infected black-legged tick, commonly known as a deer tick."

"It's not the end of the world but it's definitely going to be a lot of changes," Flanagan said. "I'm trying to stay positive."

In the caption, Flanagan shared that she tested positive for both Lyme disease as well as "several other co-infections."

"It’s a blessing and a curse because now I can target why I feel off so often but also means several different lifestyle changes and extensive research on how to help/hopefully cure this!" she wrote. "I know this is going to be tough for me seeing what my brothers have gone through mentally and physically but I’m going to put so much of my time and energy into figuring this out and combatting this."

Flanagan immediately received support from other members of Bachelor Nation.

Ashley Iaconetti commented, "I’m so sorry Kelley! Sending you so much love. ❤️"

Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a heart emoji, while several members from Flanagan's Bachelor season also shared their well wishes.

Victoria Fuller wrote, "Love you so much Kell❤️ you got this. God's got this. So many prayers. 🙏🏼"

Mykenna Dorn also commented, "Love you Kell ❤️ always here. Thinking of you."