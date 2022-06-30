Bachelor Nation's Cam Ayala Describes Months-Long Process to Prosthetic Leg After Amputation

If all goes according to plan, Bachelorette alum Cam Ayala will have his new prosthetic leg in time for the "milestone" date he's set for a concert in September. And while he's got a lot of work ahead of him, he's ready for it.

During a candid conversation on the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast, the 32-year-old told hosts Natasha Parker and Tia Booth about the process he's undergone to get his new prosthetic leg and by when he hopes to get it. For starters, Ayala says that, on average, it takes two to four weeks for the wound to heal following his amputation surgery, which he revealed in a series of photos and videos he posted on Instagram last weekend.

He said that, once the stitches are taken out, it'll take two weeks to get a temporary prosthetic leg.

"Kind of like a loner leg," he added. "That way they can see how the bone is fitting inside the socket, making sure you're not getting any pressure, blisters or anything like that. Once they're confident about that fit, then they actually do another casting."

From start to finish, it takes around two months from post-surgery to get his new prosthetic leg. Once he gets it, he'll have to somewhat learn how to walk again and make sure the prosthetic leg is not too short or too long. The hope, Ayala says, is he'll have his new leg by mid-September, a goal he set before his amputation surgery.

Ayala said he's a huge fan of GRAMMY-winning singer Lauren Daigle but he's never seen her in concert. Well, he found out she'll be performing at Red Rocks in Colorado in September, which is when he hopes he'll have his prosthetic leg.

"That's going to be my milestone," Ayala said. "I'm going to work my tail off in physical therapy so I can be there to see her front row in mid-September. Tickets are purchased. I'm not gonna look back. Hopefully it all works out. It's a beautiful moment to have my first concert back with Ms. Daigle."

Ayala, who appeared during Hannah Brown's season and earned her "first impression rose," disclosed in a Christmas 2018 Instagram post that he was diagnosed with lymphedema. The Mayo Clinic explains that lymphedema occurs when tissue swells as a result of a build-up of fluid that is usually drained through the body's lymphatic system. The condition nearly led to his leg being amputated in 2016, but doctors were able to save his leg. Fast forward to now, Ayala seems to be taking the procedure in stride and seems more than determined to overcome the challenge.

Ayala told the podcast's hosts what lymphedema has taught him since going public about it in 2002.

"It's taught me to give myself some grace. We're in this society that almost demands perfection, and when you're scrolling on social media you get these snapshots of these people portraying perfection and when you don't embrace your own insecurities or shortcomings -- or, in my case, my stub now -- I'm gonna have to embrace this because there's going to be very vain and shallow people out there who are gonna look at my amputated leg or may have looked at my lymphedema and see that it as a burden to them versus a blessing, where I get to help this person on their journey."

"This person hopefully has a heart of compassion for others who may have a disability," he continued. "Find your peace, give yourself grace and then align yourself with people who are gonna build you up versus bring you down, regardless of their clout or social status, because when we die, we don’t get to bring our followers with us."