'Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart' Winners' Album Drops After Season Finale -- Listen!

The record -- which includes five original songs and five covers they sang on the show -- came together in quarantine.

"Somehow, we made an album. In two months, in different states recording, in different studios, writing everything through FaceTime," Bri told ET's Lauren Zima. "I was able to come to L.A. for two weekends before the lockdown happened and then the rest was finished through FaceTime, and it was just insane."

All of the original songs were written virtually, but came together seamlessly for the couple.

"It's really interesting to write about our relationship, because you just write about the aspects that you've experienced so far," Chris shared. "We've just experienced all the honeymoon-type stuff. And then the stuff where it's like, 'Oh, it's been hard' ... It's been a lot of best parts about a relationship that we've been able to write about."

See the tracklist below.

1. Found You

2. 360

3. I Do

4. Your Touch

5. Heart Open

6. Beyond (Leon Bridges)

7. Lover (Taylor Swift)

8. Can’t Help Falling in Love (Elvis Presley)

9. Give Me Love (Ed Sheeran)

10. Make You Feel My Love (Adele)

Chris and Bri can't wait to reunite after quarantining separately over the last few weeks. Now that their relationship -- and album -- has been revealed to the world, they feel ready for anything.

"It was really weird to have to hide it for so long, but in a way, I was really grateful because we had to rely on each other. We didn't have the opinions of others. It was just us," Bri said. "We had every opportunity to break up and not be together, but instead we got way stronger than ever before."

"It's been a blessing in disguise," she added.

See more on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart in the video below.