'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Lace and Jill Spiral as Rodney and Jacob Find New Connections

No one's relationship is safe on Bachelor in Paradise. On Tuesday night's episode of the ABC series, the OG singles were tempted with new options to varying results, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below.

Just as the women were ready to throw Jesse Palmer to the wolves for taking them away from their men, the host redeemed himself by gifting the women five new men to hang out with.

While one of the new guys found connections with two women, the other ladies emotionally spiraled as they wondered what their guys were up to. It all culminated with one woman making a tearful return to the beach... only to find her man on a date with someone else.

Keep reading for a full recap of episode 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The OG Women Get a Happy Surprise

After being sent away from the beach on Monday night's episode, the OG women angrily screamed into the abyss, "F**k you, Jesse Palmer."

Genevieve and Serene couldn't stop thinking about Aaron and Brandon, respectively, and made that known by heckling Jesse when he arrived with news for them.

Their attitudes quickly changed when the host revealed that he'd brought five new men for them to get to know. "Thanks Jesse, I like you again," Genevieve quipped.

The "five shiny new toys" -- Victoria's words -- were Alex of Rachel Lindsay's season, Tyler, who vied for Rachel Recchia's heart, Rick and Olu, who both appeared on Michelle Young's season, and Adam from Australia's Bachelor franchise.

After the initial excitement wore off, Genevieve and Serene realized they didn't want to date anyone else -- a decision that, unbeknownst to them, Aaron and Brandon also made.

That made things awkward for the new guys, as Adam called the energy in the resort "weird" and Rick admitted that he "was expecting more" out of Paradise.

Shanae's Boom Boom Room Hopes Are Quashed

While some women swore off the new men, both Shanae and Brittany had little to no qualms about getting to know Tyler, despite their previous connections with Logan and Andrew, respectively.

It seemed Tyler returned the sentiments of the latter woman as he told her, "I’m so glad I met you... Hopefully I can take you out on a date." Brittany readily agreed and the pair shared a kiss.

Things took a turn when it was Shanae who landed the date card and asked Tyler to accompany her. When he agreed, Brittany was "sad." They set off for a tantric yoga date that left Shanae "hot and bothered."

"I am sweating a lot. Everywhere. Every crack. Every crack, wet," Shanae told the cameras. "I’m really feeling connected. I have not thought about Logan yet, but I have to come first. I have to be selfish for once."

As Shanae made out with Tyler, she admitted in a confessional that she felt "more connected" to him than to Logan. That connection made Shanae want to take things a step further, namely into the Boom Boom Room. When Jill hilariously interrupted Shanae's attempts at flirting, the latter woman went to bed alone, angrily declaring, "F**k you, Jill!"

All the while, Logan, unaware of Shanae's date with Tyler, was "mixed up" about if he should pursue something with Sarah. Logan's "sense of loyalty to Shanae" ultimately wasn't enough to keep him from declining a date with his new love interest, as he and Sarah set off to ride horses on the beach.

"I don’t know what the right thing to do is, but the truth is I’m excited to laugh and share a new experience with Sarah," Logan admitted in a confessional, as he kissed Sarah in the ocean.

Andrew Battles Being a Good Man vs. Developing a New Connection

Back at the beach, Jessenia made no secret about her interest in Andrew, though he expressed his uncertainty about pursuing someone else, given his connection with Brittany.

"Jessenia’s very beautiful, but I’m a semi-relationship kind of guy," he told the cameras. "Even if I’m not in a full, committed relationship, it’s only with one person and one person only. I think Brittany’s the same."

Even though he wanted "to continue to be a good man and be respectful," when Jessenia set up a pizza date for him, he couldn't resist. The pair bonded over video games and more, as Jessenia told him, "I hope I can give you a safe place to be yourself. I really like you and I’d like to continue to get know you and see where this could go."

Andrew agreed and proceeded to make out with Jessenia, whom he told the cameras was "freaking gorgeous."

Jacob Doesn't Think Jill's His Person

The big split was arguably hardest on Jill, who'd seemingly been sobbing nonstop since leaving Jacob on the beach. It turned out that she had reason to be concerned, as Jacob wasn't shy about his interest in Kate.

"Girls like Kate that are bubbly, energetic, not afraid to get their hands dirty, it’s honestly really sexy," he said in a confessional. "I do have something real with Jill. She’s amazing. I do not want to lose that relationship, but I finally have a little bit of butterflies for somebody, so I’m very excited to see what happens next."

Jacob and Kate shared a steamy kiss in the pool, as Kate told the cameras, "Jill is gone. You’ve got to look out for numero uno, put your feelings and your needs first."

The next day, Kate told Jacob that she was worried about hurting Jill, but he didn't seem to share that concern.

"I don’t wake up thinking about Jill, but after our night last night I woke up thinking about you," Jacob told Kate. "Jill is amazing... but is she my person? I really don’t think so."

Meanwhile, at the other resort, Jill told the cameras, "If Jacob breaks my heart I’m done here... I’ll blow his d**k clean off if I walk in and some b**ch's legs are on him or something."

At the same time, Kate's legs were doing just that as she and Jacob happily made out.

Lace Returns to Paradise to Get Rodney Back

Like Jill, Lace spent the days post-split in a constant state of worry, as she wondered if her connection with Rodney was enough. And, like Jill again, Lace's fears were valid, as Rodney quickly developed feelings for -- and shared a kiss with -- Eliza.

"While I talk to Eliza, Lace has not been on my mind," Rodney admitted, while Lace was busy sobbing in bed and worrying about getting "heartbroken."

When Rodney got the date card, he and Eliza set out for dinner together. While there, Eliza gushed about their "organic" and "effortless" connection, and Rodney admitted, "There’s no one else I’d rather be with."

A "miserable" Lace decided she couldn't take the unknown any longer and returned to the beach to confront Rodney. When she got there, though, he was still out on his date.

Eventually, the new couple returned, with Rodney gushing that he's "so excited" about the "rare feeling" he has with Eliza. Rodney's happiness bubble popped when he descended the stairs and saw Lace's tear-stained face waiting for him.

Tempers Flare as the OG Women Return to the Beach

Next week, things will pick up right where they left off, as Lace cries to Rodney that she feels "so betrayed." Meanwhile, all is not well with Sarah and Logan, as she tells him that she feels "like an idiot." Elsewhere, Shanae and Victoria can't keep in their sobs, as Jill continues to hide in bed.

Things are better for Tyler, with Brittany telling him, "I like you so much." After a make-out session, Tyler was sold. "I want that wow factor and I feel that with Brittany," he says.

Johnny's decision not to date around may come back and bite him, as Victoria decides to go on a date with Alex.

"I really like Johnny. I really do. But Alex is everything that anyone would ever want," she tells the cameras. "He’s somebody that I can see a future with."

Everything comes crashing down when the OG women return to the beach, with Genevieve and Aaron crying, Victoria apologizing for "cheating" on Johnny, Jill running away from it all, and Shanae yelling that she's "f**king pissed" at Logan, before getting into a screaming match with Kate.

As Jesse puts it, "Who will get their happy reunion? Who will be heartbroken? And who’s not going down without a fight?"

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.