'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Expecting Baby No. 3

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are going to be parents of three! The Bachelor in Paradise alums took to Instagram on Monday to announce that they are expecting their third child after welcoming a daughter, Emmy, in 2017, and a son, Brooks, last year.

Roper shared the happy news with a hilarious pic of Emmy and Brooks sitting on top of Tolbert, as he lies on the floor holding ultrasound photos.

"HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy!" Roper wrote. "If you noticed I haven’t been on social media much the past couple of months, it’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic."

"Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby," she continued. "I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers. We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close! #partyof5 #babynumber3"

Tolbert shared his wife's post on his Instagram Story, joking, "Oops we did it again..."

ET spoke with the couple last year when Roper was pregnant with Brooks, and they expressed openness at welcoming a third child into their family.

"Early on in my pregnancy, I would have said, 'We're done. This is number two. How are we trying to have two kids and be able to juggle this with our life?'" Roper said. "But now that he's getting close to being here, and I'm just thinking about it, and my hormones are kicking in more, I'm like, 'Let's just have another one too! Why not?'"



"Whatever she says," Tolbert joked.

