'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Jordan Kimball Marries Christina Creedon

Jordan Kimball is married! The Bachelor in Paradise alum tied the knot with Christina Creedon at The Wynden in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.

Jordan revealed the news on Instagram, sharing several pics from their big day.

In the first shot, Jordan lovingly smiles at his bride as she grins at the camera. Jordan also shared a snap of Christina walking down the aisle, another of them leaving their nuptials hand in hand, and a third of them being driven off together.

Fans also got a peek at the couple's reception and cake in the shots, as well as a better look at the bride's stunning, off-the-shoulder, lace-adorned gown.

"My Dear Christina, You are the blessing I’ve always prayed for, cheers to forever loving you! I love our unconditional and comforting love," Jordan captioned his post. "I Truly feel you were sent into my life from above, I promise you all of my affection for all of my years. I love you Mrs. Kimball, always."

Christina, a teacher, shared photos from the wedding too, as well as a sweet message to her husband.

"Jordan Kelly, I am so proud to be your wife," she wrote. "You are my constant and my best friend. I love you beyond the moon and all of the stars. Here’s to forever, honey."

Jordan and Christina began dating in 2019. They got engaged in December 2020, one month after Jordan gushed over his now-wife on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast.

"I think that Christina’s definitely The One," he said. "I have no doubts or reservations about that. She knows how I feel, and the world may know how I feel sooner than later."

Fans first saw Jordan on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. He then appeared on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he was briefly engaged to Jenna Cooper. The pair split in 2018 after a public feud. He returned to BiP for season 6, but departed in the show's second week.