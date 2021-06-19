'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Carly Waddell Shares Health Update After Being Rushed to Hospital

Carly Waddell is sharing an update after being rushed to the hospital.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum took to Instagram Story on Friday to thank people for their prayers, as well as post a photo of herself in a stretcher. In the caption, Waddell, 35, expressed how "exhausted" she was after her incident.

“Hi everyone. Thanks so much for your prayers,” she wrote. "This was me Monday morning being rushed to the hospital from the airport. It’s a long story I’ll share really soon."

She added that she just got her phone back after "losing it on an airplane in the midst of a medical emergency."

"Still not quite sure what is/was wrong," she said. "I'll update you in the next few days. I'm just exhausted."

Earlier this week, Waddell's ex, Evan Bass, posted a photo of her and revealed that she was in the hospital.

"Carly's first ambulance ride -- she's going to be ok and my goodness, this brings back some memories," Bass wrote, alluding to his hospital visit on BiP, which sparked his relationship with Waddell.

In a second update, Bass thanked people for their prayers and support, adding, "After 9 hours we left the hospital but she's still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back."

"I know y'all wanna know what's going on but it's her health and story to tell if she wants to share," he added, sharing that he got her permission to post the photo of her at the hospital. "In all the madness, she lost her phone and she really needs to rest so it might be a bit."

Waddell and Bass met on BiP and tied the knot in 2017. They went on to welcome two kids, Bella, 3, and Charlie, 1. The pair announced their split in December 2020.