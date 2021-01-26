'Bachelor' Contestant Victoria Larson Addresses Bullying Claims, Says Her Actions Were 'All in Good Fun'

Victoria Larson is speaking out. The controversial Bachelorcontestant has made waves since the moment she arrived on the show -- and usually not for good reason.

On Tuesday's Good Morning America, "Queen" Victoria addressed her behavior on Matt James' season, which many have claimed is bullying toward other women.

"They knew me and knew my heart and knew that I really never have ill intent," Victoria said of the other contestants. "So I think they viewed it differently, just because they know me."

Victoria has taken aim -- and tried to take down -- several women over the last four weeks on The Bachelor. Her roommate, Marylynn, was sent home after Victoria claimed she was "toxic" to Matt. Then, she set her sights on Sarah, who left on last week's episode after the women ganged up on her for interrupting a group date.

While Victoria wasn't alone when confronting Sarah, she led the charge with Anna in making disparaging comments and spreading damaging rumors about a new contestant, Brittany, on Monday's episode. Anna said she had heard from friends back in Chicago that Brittany was an escort, which Brittany denied.

On GMA, Victoria said that her statements and actions -- which also included taking a new contestant, Catalina's, crown off of her head during Monday's episode -- were "all in good fun."

"If my words or actions hurt anyone, like, I sincerely apologize and I'll do better and hold myself accountable," she said. "I'm not a bully. I'm really not."

Victoria also noted that she "actually became friends" with one of the five new girls who were introduced during the latest episode. She did confirm, however, that this person is not Catalina.

"One queen only," Victoria quipped.

Victoria also said she's been on the receiving end of mean spirited comments, as Bachelor viewers have called her out on social media and circulated her mug shot following her 2012 shoplifting arrest.

"I anticipated being well received, so to get the bullying messages and the hate mail and the death threats, I wasn't really prepared for that at all. A hundred percent it was shocking," she said. "... I don't think my kindness really got to show through and I really do have a good heart."

Despite the backlash she's received, Victoria said she feels "liberated" that her mugshot is out in the open now.

"When initially the story broke, I called me dad, of course, and he's like, 'How do you feel?'" she recalled. "And I'm like, 'I feel liberated! Like, everything's exposed. I can tell my future husband [to] Google me. I have no secrets to hide.'"

Promos have shown that Victoria, who is still vying for Matt's heart, will have to face the music on next week's episode. The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.