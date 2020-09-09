'Bachelor' Alum Victoria Fuller Confirms She and Chris Soules Broke Up

Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules have gone their separate ways. The pair made headlines with their quarantine romance earlier this year, but now that Fuller has left Soules' Iowa home, she says they've split.

"I am just living my best life. We went a separate direction, but I, like, respect him so much and I think he's an amazing man," Fuller shared on Wednesday's episode of Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast. "I just think that right now, I’m in a different place than he is."

"I’m not moving to Iowa anytime soon, so I just want to focus on me. It’s been so much about other people this year, that I just really want to hone in on what I want to accomplish," she added.

Fuller, 26, and Soules, 38, seemingly confirmed their relationship as they stepped out for a lunch date in her hometown of Virginia Beach in July, months after fans noticed via social media posts that they were quarantining together in Iowa.

The Bachelor alum said on Wednesday that she and Soules still talk "all the time," and left the door open for a possible reconciliation in the future.

"I think he’s amazing. We are a lot alike, but I just want to focus on myself right now," she shared. "I’m not a farmer, but I know a lot about f**king corn now."

“It’s complicated, but at the same time, I’m just living my life," Fuller continued. "He is an amazing man and he deserves somebody super awesome who’s willing to go to Iowa and live in Iowa and right now, I’m not there yet. Maybe I will be in a couple of years."

In a July interview with ET, Kelley Flanagan said that Fuller and Soules were introduced by Kelsey Weier, who also appeared on Peter Weber's Bachelor season and was crowned Miss Iowa USA in 2017.

"I think Kelsey may have had a connection with Chris, and put them in contact," Flanagan shared. "I think everything's great and everything's working out, and I think she's madly in love with him. Good for both of them. That makes me happy."

"I've talked to her a little bit," Flanagan added of Fuller at the time. "I mean, I'm happy for them. Good for them."

