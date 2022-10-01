'Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Welcomes First Baby With Husband Joshua Wolfe

Vanessa Grimaldi is officially a mom! The 35-year-old Bachelor alum has welcomed her first child with husband Joshua Wolfe.

Grimaldi took to Instagram on Friday and announced that she gave birth one day before she turned 35 on Thursday. The announcement included a photo of her in a hospital bed holding her new baby while Joshua gently planted a kiss on her forehead. The couple also wore blue and pink party hats to commemorate the momentous occasion.

In a second photo, Grimaldi showed her doting husband arriving with gifts and flowers.

"Nothing will beat my 35th birthday!" Grimaldi captioned the post. "Our little miracle decided to be born one day before mommy's birthday, so we celebrated his BIRTH date and my 35th at the hospital as a new family!"

Libra season's in full effect, and Grimaldi made it known with the hashtag in her post. She also shared the post on her Story and included an animated "I love my family" sticker on it.

According to People, Grimaldi was 41 weeks and a day when her water broke, prompting a last-minute C-section. The outlet reports Grimaldi gave birth to a baby boy, weighing in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces. People also reported that the couple and the baby are doing well, and they celebrated the day at a Montreal hospital by watching Hocus Pocus 2.

Back in April, Grimaldi, who married Joshua in August 2021, shared on Instagram that she was expecting her first baby. Grimaldi shared the news alongside three black-and-white photos of herself and Joshua embracing each other, with her baby bump on full display as she wore a crop top and unbuttoned jeans.

"Sorry I’ve been MIA," she captioned the post. "I’ve been busy creating baby Wolfe’s tiny little fingers & toes."

Grimaldi's post was soon flooded with well wishes from fans and other Bachelor Nation stars, including her ex fiancé, Nick Viall, who wrote, "Congratulations 🎈!!!" (Grimaldi and Viall got engaged during the season 21 finale of The Bachelor in 2017, but called off their engagement five months later.)