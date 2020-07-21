'Bachelor' Alum Michelle Money's Daughter Brielle Gives Health Update After Coma

"I'm feeling a lot better," she told Chris Harrison on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! This week's episode centered on Brad Womack's seasons of The Bachelor; Money was a contestant on his second time around, in 2011.

"I still kind of have a few side effects, but I'm recovering fast, doing well," Brielle added. "I got released from all my therapies, it's been good."

Money told Harrison, "We're so grateful. We did receive so many uplifting messages and prayers, and it really got us through."

Harrison was stunned by the resemblance between Brielle and her mom. The 15-year-old was just six when Money appeared on The Bachelor.

"My life has been crazy since the show, but I have been so fortunate to find my true love," Money said of her now-boyfriend of four years, golfer Mike Weir. Money is a little embarrassed over how "obnoxious" she was on The Bachelor, but couldn't be happier with her life now.

"I am so grateful for everything I've been through that got me to this man. We are super committed and want to grow old together," she said. "He's my perfect, perfect match. It's incredible."

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on the franchise in the video below.