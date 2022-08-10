'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Says She's Saving 'Intimacy' for Marriage to Grant Troutt

The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett revealed a special detail about her relationship with fiancé Grant Troutt. During an interview with Amazon Live, the couple shared details from their proposal and that they have no plans on getting intimate before their wedding.

"That day literally changed our lives," Prewett, 26, shared. "And some people think [eight months is] short but you know, honestly when you know you know."

Prewett added that she and Troutt both agreed to not have sex before marriage, which is another reason why they have chosen to speed up their engagement.

"And something that we have made a commitment to do is to pursue purity and to wait until marriage, and so because of that we're not trying to have a super long engagement," she noted. "And so because of that we're like…, 'Let's wrap this up! How quickly can we go?!'"

Madison Prewett/Instagram

Prewett and Troutt -- who is the son of billionaire investor Kenny Troutt and a former college basketball star -- revealed on Aug. 1 that they were engaged. "7.31.22," the couple captioned the pictures from their engagement on Instagram. "You were worth the wait."

In the pictures, Prewett stuns in a white dress, while her fiancée, who popped the question on the beach, sports a baby blue suit. The photos capture the moment Troutt proposes and shows off the diamond sparkler he presents to Prewett.

The couple -- who bonded over their religious background and faith -- revealed their romance after five months of dating via respective Instagram posts.

Bachelor Nation first met Prewett in 2020 on Peter Webber’s season 24 of The Bachelor. Prewett and Hannah Anne Sluss were Weber's final two contestants. The pilot popped the question to Sluss after Prewett left the show when she learned that Weber slept with other women during the Fantasy Suites.

Prewett and Weber revealed that they rekindled their romance briefly before ultimately calling things off permanently two days after TheBachelor season finale aired.