Baby Gear Celebrity Moms Love -- Shop BabyBjorn, HATCH, Fisher-Price, Google Nest and More

There's no doubt that becoming a new parent is one of the most exciting, albeit challenging, chapters one can step into. From knowing exactly what to expect while you're counting down the days to your due date to outfitting your home with new baby equipment and safety adjustments for your child, there's a lot to take in. And even if you think you have all your bases covered, there's bound to be something you might forget.

Thankfully, this is one area of life where everyone -- including celebrities -- can relate. If you're gearing up for a new bundle of joy and have questions about what to buy, just look to Hollywood's biggest stars. Some, like Gigi Hadid simply share their favorite baby gear on the likes of Instagram, while others can be found using them out and about.

Now, if you're looking for a full rundown of what's on Blake Lively's baby registry (including a diaper pail), you can find that -- along with everything on it -- at Amazon. But if you want to know the go-to items celebrity moms, both new and more experienced, can't stop using, ET Style found the best baby essentials (for the little one and for Mom) and pulled them all in one place.

Scroll down to shop all the baby gear celebrity moms like Emma Roberts, Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba and others swear by for the early days of their little ones.

Nordstrom

Showcased by supermodel Gigi Hadid, this Baby Carrier from BabyBjörn gets a fashion-forward look with the fierce leopard print.

$100 AT NORDSTROM

Amazon

If you want a tried-and-true, celebrity-approved option for a baby carrier, A-list stars like Chrissy Teigen and so many more love styles from ErgoBaby. And this particular option (which Meghan Markle has used) is currently on sale.

$141 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)

Shopbop

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle loves this dress, and so will you. Wear it with your favorite comfortable sneakers or ankle boots for a cool everyday ensemble.

$228 AT SHOPBOP

Potter Barn Kids

Celebrity moms like Kourtney Kardashian and Jessica Alba can't get enough of this luxe folding stroller from Nuna, which also acts as a car seat and a bassinet. Plus, the seat can face towards the person pushing the stroller or towards the world.

$600 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS (REGULARLY $750)

Revolve

Carry all your diaper-changing necessities and more in this sleek bag from Shay Mitchell's company, BEIS.

$168 AT REVOLVE

Amazon

Blake Lively added this indoor camera to her baby registry for her nursery to keep an eye on her little one while she's in another room.

$129 AT AMAZON

Net-A-Porter

Thanks to the comfortable (and nursing-friendly) smocking and flowy skirt, it only makes sense that new mothers Emma Roberts and Lea Michele both sported versions of Sleeper's romantic midi dress while they were expecting.

$320 AT NET-A-PORTER

Amazon

This fully customizable baby formula dispenser -- a favorite among the Kardashians -- includes automatic powder blending, leaving you with consistent and warm bottles of formula every time.

$200 AT AMAZON

Amazon

Keep your baby safe every time you're en route from one place to another with this Kim Kardashian-approved seat from Maxi Cozi, which has an extended weight range so you can get as much use out of it as possible.

$330 AT AMAZON

Smash + Tess

Made with enough room to fit you and your growing bump, these lightweight linen overalls -- which are made in collaboration with the expecting Hilary Duff -- will be a favorite in your closet.

$140 AT SMASH + TESS

Amazon

Another option from Blake Lively's baby registry, this self-rocking baby swing, which also features a mobile, will rock your baby right to sleep.

$160 AT AMAZON