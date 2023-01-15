Austin Butler Attends 2023 Critics Choice Awards After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

The actor, who previously said his heart was "completely shattered" in the wake of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter's death, walked the red carpet with director Baz Luhrmann and costume designer Catherine Martin.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It's a big night for Austin, who is nominated in the Best Actor category. He recently won the equivalent award at the Golden Globes, the ceremony that marked Lisa Marie's last public appearance.

At that event, Lisa Marie told ET that Austin's performance as Elvis was "truly mind-blowing," adding, "I hope he wins." He did just that, and ended up thanking her and her mother in his acceptance speech, telling them, "I love you forever."

Lisa Marie was supportive of the film, writing on Instagram that Elvis was "nothing short of spectacular."

"Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father's heart and soul beautifully," she wrote in part. "In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully."

Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 12 after going into full cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Responders performed CPR before transporting her to the hospital. Shortly thereafter, Lisa Marie died.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," a rep for the family confirmed to ET. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland, her father's former home.