Aubrey Plaza Says Kristen Stewart and 'a Bunch of People' Got Coronavirus on 'Happiest Season' Set

They may have been filming a movie called the Happiest Season, but the set of the hit holiday romance wasn't exactly a happy place the whole time. Actress Aubrey Plaza revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that the Hulu film's star, Kristen Stewart, as well as many others on the set got sick with what she believes could have been COVID-19.

Sharing that they filmed the Hulu movie in late February, Plaza noted, "Yes, right before COVID, in fact, COVID was on our set. Kristen [Stewart] got sick but we didn't know... a lot of people got sick."

Plaza said that no one thought anything of it at the time.

"It was the last week of February so people were starting, it was like that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus, but people were laughing about it," she said. "No one understood how serious it was. But a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn't, thank god."

Thankfully, it seems that everyone recovered from their bout with the illness. Plaza also addressed fans' desire for her character, Riley, to get together with Stewart's character, Abby, at the end of the film.

"Look, I wanted it too, OK? I'm not going to lie, I wanted it too, very badly," Plaza said. "But I didn't write the thing, and I didn't direct the thing. I just showed up, did my job and got out of there. There are some things you just don't have control over. But I'm not giving up hope for Riley. I think she's got a bright future ahead."

ET recently spoke with the film's star and co-writer, Mary Holland, about the debate between Abby's romantic ending in the film.

"I really appreciate the debate that's happening, and that people are really invested in these characters and this story," Holland told ET. "It has been so moving to see that. [Co-writer and director] Clea [DuVall] and I always wanted Abby and Harper to have a happy ending. In the course of being in a relationship and especially at this time in Harper's life, you encounter bumps in the road, and we wanted them to be able to work through that and come together and have a happy ending with each other."