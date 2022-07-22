'Atlanta' Season 4 Teaser Promises Surreal Final Season as the Gang Returns Home

The end is near. On Friday, FX announced the premiere date of the long-awaiting final season of Donald Glover’s acclaimed FX series, Atlanta. The final season will debut in September, bringing our travel-weary crew back to their homestead in the A.

The network dropped a brief teaser, featuring Glover, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry and LaKeith Stanfield as they come together in front of a liquor store, surrounded by a surreal series of callbacks to previous episodes. Keen-eyed fans will note several callbacks including the falling Coconut Crunchies, a stylist and customer from the hair salon buzzing by, Teddy Perkins' piano and ostrich egg, Marcus Miles' invisible car, Uncle Willy's alligator, the tree that Al chops down and, of course, the liquor store from the very first episode.

Season 4 picks up after the crew's crazy rides through Europe, and sees Earn (Glover), Alfred 'Paper Boi' Miles (Henry), Darius (Stanfield) and Van (Beetz) back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed or have they?

FX chairman John Landgraf revealed season 4 would be the show's conclusion back in February during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. The news came ahead of the long-awaited return with season 3, with Landgraf sharing that the cast had shot the final two seasons consecutively.

"I wanted to end this after season 2," Glover said later, when asked about closing out the series with season 4. "I feel like the story was always supposed to be what it was... It really was what we were going through and what we talked about."

He added, "I think it ends perfectly... I've done television now for almost two decades. I like things ending."

Glover told ET and other reporters, “There’s some stuff that we changed in season 4 because I think we all changed.”

“We all got older and just went through our life,” he explained at the time. “COVID was a very reflective time. So, all of us kind of grew up. The show’s very punk in a lot of ways, and I think we became more not punk because we cared about stuff.”

"I agree with Donald, I'm glad we're ending on a peak instead of petering out," Beetz said, noting that "Van changed my life. I love her."

"It just naturally felt like it was time," Henry also said.

While there is no set plans to revisit Atlanta down the road, they are all open to it, especially if it's the right situation. "If people want to do it, then yeah," Glover said, adding, "If there’s a reason."

