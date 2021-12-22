'Atlanta' Finally Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

Atlanta finally has a return date.

FX's Donald Glover series has been off the air for a considerable amount of time -- more than three years to be exact -- but on Wednesday, the critically-acclaimed series officially set a premiere date for season 3: Thursday, March 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with back-to-back episodes.

Episodes will also stream the following day on Hulu. FX plans to release a new teaser trailer during ESPN and ABC's lineup of NBA games on Christmas.

The upcoming season takes place almost entirely in Europe, with Earn (Glover), Alfred/Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” said Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, in a statement. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

Season 2 aired its finale in May 2018.

Watch below for more on Atlanta, already renewed for season 4.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.