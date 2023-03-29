'Asteroid City': Watch the Trailer for Wes Anderson's Star-Studded New Film

Wes Anderson is headed to the desert -- and the past -- in his upcoming film, Asteroid City.

The director shared the first trailer for his latest on Wednesday, giving fans a look at the story of a widower (Jason Schwartzman), his father (Tom Hanks), and the remote desert town they find themselves stranded in, circa 1955.

The film's official synopsis shares a bit more about the story -- which also appears to include a close encounter with alien life:

"The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events."

Written and directed by Anderson, the film also stars some of the director's regular collaborators like Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, and Edward Norton, as well as Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

Asteroid City is out in select theaters June 16, and out wide June 23.