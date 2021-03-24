Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale is officially a mom! The 35-year-old actress welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Christopher French, on Tuesday, and broke the news on Instagram by sharing an adorable photo of the newborn's tiny hand.

"Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21 ✨," she captioned the pic, which revealed her daughter's name. French shared the same post.

Tisdale and French, a music composer, have been married since 2014. She announced on Instagram that she was pregnant in September, and a month later, revealed that she and French were expecting a baby girl.

"This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster," she wrote about her gender reveal. "I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy. Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench."

ET spoke with Tisdale in August, and she opened up about how she's doing amid quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"[There have] obviously been ups and downs 'cause I've never been in my house this long, but I also find it really fun to do these Zoom meetings because I'm wearing a dress for you guys today but normally I'd be in sweatpants and a really nice top," she joked.

