Ashlee Simpson Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Evan Ross

Congratulations to Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross! The couple welcomed a baby boy, named Ziggy Blu, on Oct. 29. The singer and actor announced their exciting news on their Instagrams on Saturday, sharing the first photo of their bundle of joy.

"10-29-2020 𝒁𝑰𝑮𝑮𝒀 𝑩𝑳𝑼 𝑹𝑶𝑺𝑺. 𝑶𝒖𝒓 𝒔𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝒃𝒐𝒚 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒅! 𝑰’𝒎 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝑶𝑶𝑵 𝒘𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒔𝒐 𝑩𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅!" the captions read. In the pic, little Ziggy is all bundled up in a rust-colored blanket and matching beanie. Both Simpson and Ross' hands are on their son's tummy.

The two received a number of congratulatory messages from famous friends and followers.

Simpson and Ross have been married since 2014, and they announced Simpson was pregnant with her third child in April. The two are already parents to their 5-year-old daughter, Jagger, and she also shares an 11-year-old son, Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz.

"The fam is growing. ♥️," 32-year-old Ross Instagrammed about the big news. "Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition."

In May, 35-year-old Simpson revealed on Instagram that they were expecting a baby boy with an adorable gender reveal featuring Jagger and Bronx cutting into a blue cake.

ET spoke with Simpson and Ross back in 2018 about the possibility of expanding their family.

"Definitely more kids in the future," Simpson said at the time. "Well, a kid, another kid."

"I want five more, she said one more," Ross added, while Simpson jumped back in to say, "I'm like, take it one at a time."

