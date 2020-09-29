Ashlee Simpson Celebrates Baby Shower With Sister Jessica

Jessica Simpson is celebrating her sister! The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a shot from her younger sister Ashlee's baby shower. Ashlee, 35, is currently pregnant with her third child. She's already mom to 11-year-old Bronx with her ex, Pete Wentz, and 5-year-old Jagger with her current husband, Evan Ross.

In the sweet pic, Ashlee and Jessica are sporting coordinating floral maxi dresses, with the former opting for a yellow-and-orange look and the latter for a brown-and-pink one.

"Celebrating new life with my soulmate, best friend, role model, baby sis @ashleesimpsonross," Jessica captioned the pic, which showed Ashlee cradling her growing baby bump. "This lady right here is someone we should all aspire to be...determined, hilarious, artistic, loving, soulful, wise, loyal and a champion of motherhood!!!"

"I keep telling her that I looked like this 2 months pregnant. When she needs a good laugh I send her pics of my 3rd pregnancy journey!" Jessica added. "I love you and I can't wait to be an auntie of 3!"

Ashlee also shared photos from the baby shower, which featured more of her family members that were present for the occasion.

"I’m so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy!" she captioned the pics. "Not long now!"

As Jessica alluded to in her post, she's been open about her fitness journey following her third pregnancy. Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, are parents to Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 1.

In a recent fitness shot, Jessica showed off her stomach, arms and legs, which she's worked to tone since welcoming baby Birdie last year.

Back in May, a source told ET that Jessica was walking both on a treadmill and outdoors to stay fit and "sane" amid quarantine.

Watch the video below for more on Jessica.