Ashanti and Nelly Spark Rumors They're Back Together After Sightings in Las Vegas

Ashanti and Nelly may be having a breakup-to-makeup moment! Over the weekend, the rapper and the singer were spotted together multiple times in Las Vegas.

In a clip obtained by The Shade Room, Nelly, 48, and Ashanti, 42, held hands as they walked through T-Mobile Arena on Saturday during the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight. In pictures obtained by the site, the "Body on Me" singers wore coordinating outfits.

Ashanti sported a sleek black dress with silver accents, while Nelly rocked a black-and-white jacket and dark denim. Inside the venue, the pair was spotted taking their seats next to rapper Jermaine Dupri.

In another clip, the duo was captured performing their hit, "Body on Me," during a pool party, where the singer dropped it low on the rapper mid-song.

Ashanti and Nelly began their relationship in 2003. The pair had an on-again, off-again romance before officially calling it quits in 2013. In February, ET spoke with Nelly at the GRAMMYs, where he shared that time had healed their past wounds.

"Time does wonders for a lot of different things," he told ET. "And time is one those things that allows you time to reflect on what's what, and you get a chance to see things in a different light and see your faults. So I think we both did that and it's cool that we just friends."

In December, fans began to question the status of their relationship after Ashanti appeared onstage with the "Country Grammar" rapper at the Power 98.3 and 96.1's Under the Mistletoe concert in Arizona.

Following the performance, Ashanti appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she was asked about her reaction to fans wanting her to get back with the rapper.

"My reaction was 'wow,'" she told host Andy Cohen. "It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that."

Ashanti added that she and Nelly were in a better place, before noting, "We're cool now."

When asked, "But you're not getting back together?," by the host, the "Foolish" songstress played coy.

"I mean ... ," she responded as she playfully shrugged her shoulders.