Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates 73rd Birthday With His Children and Ex Maria Shriver: Pic!

Happy birthday to Arnold Schwarzenegger! The action star turned 73 on Thursday, and celebrated surrounded by family.

Arnold was joined by his ex-wife, Maria Shriver, as well as their kids, 30-year-old Katherine, 29-year-old Christina, 26-year-old Patrick, and 22-year-old Christopher. The actor smiles wide for a sweet family shot Patrick shared on Instagram on Monday. Three delicious desserts sit in front of Arnold, with his children and Maria huddled up behind him.

"Happy birthday pops! Love u," Patrick wrote alongside the sweet pic.

Katherine commented, "Family time is the best time 😍," while her husband, Chris Pratt, seemingly called out Patrick in the comments for not giving him photo credit.

"What a great photo! Now that’s a photographer with a great eye. The composition, the balance, the focus. Whoever took that photo is probably a pro. Was it Annie Liebowitz for heavens sake? Somebody very talented I guess we’ll never know since you didn’t give photo credit," the Jurassic World star joked.

Katherine honored Arnold in her own post days earlier. "Happy birthday daddy!! I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you! ♥️," she captioned a slideshow of throwback photos of the two.

Arnold's 22-year-old son from his relationship with Mildred Baena, Joseph Baena, also wished him a happy birthday. "Wishing the Happiest Birthday to my Dad! You are and will always be 'Número Uno,'" Joseph wrote.

The Schwarzenegger family will soon have more to celebrate, as Katherine prepares to welcome her first child.

"That is really exciting news to have Katherine now be pregnant and have a baby," Arnold gushed during a May appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I don't know when exactly, but sometime this summer. I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he is, and have some fun. I think this is kind of a unique experience."

The actor admitted he's also been thinking about the famous gene pools the baby will be made up of.

"Think about this for a second... There's three gene pools that you can do. There's Kennedy, there's Schwarzenegger, and Pratt. We can do anything," he joked. "We can go and solve the Cuban missile crisis... We can go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about it!"

