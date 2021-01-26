Armie Hammer's Ex Elizabeth Chambers Is Trying to 'Maintain a Sense of Normalcy,' Source Says

Elizabeth Chambers is doing her best to keep calm and carry on. Amid Armie Hammer's social media scandal, the actor's ex is apparently watching from the outside like everyone else and trying to move on.

Chambers has been staying in the Cayman Islands with her children -- 6-year-old daughter Harper and 4-year-old son Ford -- whom she shares with Hammer, and a source tells ET that won't be changing any time soon.

“There aren’t any plans for Elizabeth to come back to LA at the moment and she’s still in the Cayman Islands with the kids," the source says. "She is seeing everything unfold the same way the rest of the world is and is holding on for dear life and doing her best to maintain a sense of normalcy for her family."

The source adds that Hammer "is also still in the Cayman Islands."

Hammer was recently compelled to issue a public apology after sharing a video to his private Instagram account showing a lingerie-clad woman whom he referred to as "Miss Cayman."

"Well… my ex (for very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks," Hammer captioned the post. "Except there are a few silver linings. Like f**king Ms. Cayman again while I’m down there."

Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee spoke out against Hammer's video, and said they were "very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant."

Hammer later issued an apology, clarifying, "The person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman... I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organization, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman."

The apology comes shortly after DMs were leaked in which the actor allegedly detailed graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. Hammer staunchly denied the veracity of the allegations, but decided to step away from his involvement in the production of the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding.

"I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer said in a statement to ET earlier this month. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

Another source told ET earlier this month that Chambers -- who split from Hammer in July -- was "in complete shock by the allegations against Armie and feels like her world has been turned upside down."

"She is sickened by the various women’s claims," the source said. "Her first priority, as always, are their children and trying to protect them from this news and make sure that they feel safe and secure. She does not want them to be traumatized by everything going on."