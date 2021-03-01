Armie Hammer Reunites with His Kids in the Cayman Islands Amid Divorce

Armie Hammer is back with his kids. The actor revealed on Instagram on Saturday that he has reunited with his children in the Cayman Islands following a 14-day quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Free at last!" Hammer captioned a photo of himself happily posing with family on the beach. He later shared that he's currently with 6-year-old daughter Harper and 3-year-old son Ford, but "as a New Years resolution I will not be posting pictures of my children for their safety and for their well-being."

Hammer, who shares Harper and Ford with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, had been separated from his children for months. The family had been quarantining in the Cayman Islands at the start of the pandemic last year. After Hammer and Chambers announced their split in July, he returned to Los Angeles, while she and the kids remained in the Cayman Islands, which currently has no cases of coronavirus.

According to court documents obtained by ET in October, Hammer expected Chambers and their children to follow him back to the U.S. soon after he did -- but they never did. In a New Year's post on Instagram, Chambers praised the Cayman Islands for handling the pandemic "so incredibly well."

"Happy New Year from the place and the people of the place who pulled me through last year. And from this island, which handled COVID so incredibly well and has provided safety and some semblance of normalcy for my babies and me during this crazy time," she wrote. "Beyond grateful every day. Onward and upward, my bbs ✨."

In September, Hammer admitted that his separation hasn't been easy.

"I don’t think you’ll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I’m going through is an easy thing to go through," he said in an interview with GQ. "It’s not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it’s the right idea or you don’t. Either way, a separation like this is a seriously seismic event in someone’s life."

