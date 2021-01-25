Armie Hammer Returns to Cayman Islands as Elizabeth Chambers Takes Things Day by Day

Armie Hammer is back in the Cayman Islands.

The 34-year-old actor was photographed at the tropical location, less than two months after being accused of rape and battery. Hammer has denied all allegations against him. Since nearly the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Hammer's estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has been in the Cayman Islands with their two children, 6-year-old Harper and 4-year-old Ford.

The actor, who is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, was publicly seen having lunch at Macabuca on Grand Cayman, with two older people and three other women, per Page Six. The outlet notes that the people were all just friends, while an eyewitness described the mood as "casual" and "super chill." In the pics, Hammer is seen wearing gray shorts and a gray t-shirt, with sunglasses and sandals.

This is the first time Hammer has been seen since he was accused of rape and battery by a 24-year-old woman named Effie on March 18.

During a press conference held by Attorney Gloria Allred, Effie alleged that the Call Me by Your Name star "abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually." She also claims that Hammer raped her and physically abused her during an incident on April 24, 2017.

The LAPD confirmed to ET that Hammer is the main suspect in the sexual assault investigation that was initiated on Feb. 3, 2021, after investigators for LAPD’s Operations West Bureau Special Assault Section were contacted by an attorney representing a female. After speaking with the female, the department initiated a sexual assault investigation. Evidence was provided by the female and is part of the investigation.

In January, direct messages surfaced which were allegedly written by the actor, where he allegedly detailed graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. It has not been confirmed that the messages were authored by Hammer, and he released a statement calling the allegations "bulls**t." Multiple women later alleged that he was abusive during what began as consensual BDSM relationships in a Page Six article. An attorney for Hammer denied the allegations in a statement to the outlet. The actor has since been let go or dropped out of multiple projects he had in the works.

Amid the allegations against Hammer, a source tells ET that Chambers "is still focused on taking care of her kids and making sure they are OK and looking out for their well being."

"She is also taking time for herself and doing activities that make her feel good and carving some time out for self care," the source adds. "She is looking forward to spending Mother's Day with her children and taking things day by day."

Chambers -- who opened a new BIRD Bakery location in Greenwood Village, Colorado, on March 16 -- previously wrote on Instagram that she was "focusing on healing, my babies and work."

"A lot I've wanted to share but hasn't felt right ATM [at the moment]," she added.

See more in the video below.