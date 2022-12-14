Ariana Grande to Guest Judge 'Drag Race' Season 15 Premiere

Thank Ru, next! Ariana Grande is set to guest judge the season 15 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race!

Grande will accompany host RuPaul and longtime judges Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews for the two-hour premiere on Friday, Jan. 6, as they welcome 16 new queens to the werk room and Drag Race stage -- and as the series moves to its new home on MTV.

"Season 15 is here and so am I," Ari muses in the new promo, released on Wednesday, clad in a drama black cone bra and her signature ponytail.

The season 15 queens -- which includes the series' first set of identical twins -- will compete for the ultimate title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a grand prize of $200,000, the highest prize in the herstory of the main franchise.

Check out the gallery below to meet all the new queens!

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race starts its engines on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV.